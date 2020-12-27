Rihanna, A$AP Rocky 'very into' each other as they spent Christmas together

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have grown closer since the two celebrated Christmas together as a couple.

The rap star touched down in the island of Barbados, Rihanna’s home country on Wednesday and the two were spotted recently, wearing face masks, on their way to a Catamaran sunset cruise.

"Rihanna has been in Barbados since [last] Thursday," a source told People.

"A$AP joined her and they are spending Christmas together with Rihanna's family."

Speaking of their relationship, the source said that they have been "inseparable" and seem to have "a lot in common".

"They've been inseparable the past few weeks. It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it. They've always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common."

"They both are very much about helping out in the communities where they grew up A$AP is generous, and so is Rihanna. A$AP is known for being a great guy. Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP."