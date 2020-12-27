Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s bid to gather ‘low-key security’ dissected: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s bid to garner a ‘low-key security’ team has come under intense dissection at the hands of an expert.



This desire was dissected and ripped to shreds by TV presenter and analyst Jeremy Clarkson.

According to Express, he speculated, “Wherever they go, the couple will be accompanied by a highly visible squad of men with curliewurlie earpieces who will keep the sleeves of their expensive suits fully informed about what’s going on at all times.”

“This will make the prince and princess feel very important. Of course, Harry and his wife are close family members of the Queen, but I’ll be honest: I’m not sure they need protection.”

Even back in the day when Princess Anne was threatened by a kidnapper in 1974, their security officer, James Beaton, was shot and had his gun jammed, during the height of the commotion.

“He had all the training and all the reflexes, but, come the moment, he was shot by the assailant and then his gun jammed.”

Mr. Jeremy concluded by saying, “[Security] is the kind of thing that attracts attention, which I guess is what these people want. If you don’t want attention, you should just go out by yourself with no security at all. It’ll be interesting to see which way the princess jumps.”