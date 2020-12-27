Katie Price hopes to ‘enter the New Year’ with a ring: ‘I'm not getting any younger’

Katie Price opens up about her desire to start a family with Carl Wood during a candid discussion.



Price shed light on her plans for the future, as well as her desire to tie the knot, during an interview with The Sun. There she expressed her fears over getting older and added that she'd prefer to settle down with a sixth child, and her fourth wedding before the end of 2021.

The media mogul told the publication, “I’m not getting any younger . . . I do look younger as I get older but you know what I mean. It’s all happened really fast but I know Carl is the man for me. He’s The One and I couldn’t be happier — look at me!”

“It would be amazing to enter the New Year with a baby on the way and a ring on my finger. We’ve been trying — I’ll find out if I’m pregnant on the 29th because that’s when my period is due.”

Even though Woods hasn’t yet popped the question, he is ready in waiting with a ring and venue mapped out and ready to go. “And remember, the engagement ring tells people exactly what kind of man you are. It’s got to be really big and sparkly — I like the bling.”