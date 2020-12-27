Dwayne Johnson leaves fans in fits with sneak peeks into Christmas celebrations

Dwayne Johnson took the internet by storm after he released a candid snap of him playing Barbie’s with his daughter on Christmas.



As the cherry on top though, Johnson added a hilarious caption that left fans in fits of laughter. It read, “Post Christmas, ‘Daddy come play Barbie with me’ which in reality means..”

“Daddy holds this Barbie for a solid 45min straight while baby Tia does whatever she wants and completely ignores Barbie the whole time It’s 5 o’clock somewhere right? Hope your Christmas was a good one, my friends.”

