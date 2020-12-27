Dwayne Johnson leaves fans in fits with sneak peeks into Christmas celebrations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dwayne Johnson took the internet by storm after he released a candid snap of him playing Barbie’s with his daughter on Christmas.
As the cherry on top though, Johnson added a hilarious caption that left fans in fits of laughter. It read, “Post Christmas, ‘Daddy come play Barbie with me’ which in reality means..”
“Daddy holds this Barbie for a solid 45min straight while baby Tia does whatever she wants and completely ignores Barbie the whole time It’s 5 o’clock somewhere right? Hope your Christmas was a good one, my friends.”