Tom Parker opens up about his tumour diagnosis: ‘It turned my world upside down’

Tom Parker penned an emotional note about being diagnosed with a stage four glioblastoma

British singer Tom Parker opened up about his tumour diagnosis and how it turned his entire world ‘upside down.’

The Wanted member turned to his Instagram and penned an emotional note about being diagnosed with a stage four glioblastoma after an intense seizure.

Sharing a selfie of himself, Tom wrote: "REALITY: Two days after this picture was taken, I was told I had a stage 4 brain tumour. It turned my world upside down.. I don’t really remember them earlier days of when I was told. I was living in such a haze.”

"But I’ve come a long way even in such a short space of time. Thank you all for your love and support over the last few months. And again thank you to our friends and family who have really come together and helped wherever needed with the kids and helping with the house,” he went on to write.

"My incredible manager @damiensanders1973 who I drive insane 24/7 has put himself out of his way to help me and kels through this difficult period.”



"To my beautiful wife who has managed to cope with the tears, and looking after an 18 month old and a new born @being_kelsey she’s the true warrior here!” he continued.

"I promise to keep you updated with how things are progressing over the next few months. And here’s hoping for a fantastic 2021,” he said concluding the caption.