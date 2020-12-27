Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want Megxit review delayed as UK return back on cards

Prince Harry is gearing up to return to UK to secure an extension for Megxit deal

In the latest intel on the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want Queen Elizabeth to delay the Megxit review scheduled on March 31, 2021.



While the meeting between the monarch and the former royals will be 'less confrontational' this time, experts believe Harry is gearing up to return to UK in the meantime.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton has said Meghan and Harry want to return to the UK next year, if the coroanvirus pandemic allows.

He told The Sun, “Although they will do some of it by Zoom, Harry wants to meet face to face to tie it all up. Things seem to have calmed down. Harry has been in contact with the Queen more often than you would think.

"But certain things you need to be there in person to sort. They will need a few weeks. That could be done after April, depending on Covid," Morton added.

A top aide told the newspaper, “Expect things to drag past March 31. The Sussexes have laid their stall out very clearly.”