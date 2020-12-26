close
Sat Dec 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 26, 2020

Mahira Khan all praises for Marina Khan in latest Instagram post

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 26, 2020

Mahira Khan on Saturday revealed   Marina Khan and her husband   Jaleel Akhtar 'had a very big part to play in who I am today.'

Sharing a picture with Marina on  Instagram, the "Raees" actress wrote, "To the world Marina Khan is Pakistan’s ultimate sweetheart! To me Marina is my first friend in this industry."

Mahira said, "Her [Marina] and her husband Kuchu were the first people to make me feel welcome. They have unconsciously, had a very big part to play in who I am today.

"The way I conduct myself, the way I am with my juniors and seniors, the way I try to handle success and failure.. so much of it is because of all those days and nights spent at their home. A home which is always open to all, where I met some of the most amazing people."

Expressing gratitude to the couple, Mahira added, "This is dedicated to both of them and their hearts. Thank you for this @therealmarinakhan @kuchakhtar . Will always be grateful for both of you in my life. Love you both."


Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz