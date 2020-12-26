Kareena Kapoor looks back at her performance as Poo in ‘K3G’

The one role by Kareena Kapoor that undoubtedly stands out, is her performance as Poo in 'K3G'

B-Town superstar Kareena Kapoor has become part of a number of hit films through the course of her career.

However, the one that undoubtedly stands out, is her performance as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Speaking about the role and how it remains iconic even after all these years, the Veere Di Wedding actor got candid during a recent interview.

"We were all so young at that time whether it was me, Hrithik Roshan, or Karan Johar. We never thought that this particular character would be so iconic,” she was quoted saying by FilmiBeat.

"When you talk about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, you're like 'OMG Poo!' Nobody thought that this character would become such a big rage,” she continued.

“I think it's completely on Karan for writing this part and believe in it and giving me one of the most amazing characters he has probably written,” she added.