Sat Dec 26, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 26, 2020

Pakistani TV actress Sarah Khan's father passes away

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 26, 2020
Sarah Khan's father breathed his last on Friday night

Pakistani TV starlet Sarah Khan's father passed away Friday night.

The news was shared by famed photographer and Sarah's friend Abdul Samad Zia on Instagram.

Uploading a photo of Sarah and husband Falak giving a peck on her father's cheek, Zia wrote, "INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAYHI RAJI'UN.

"A Heart Breaking News - Sarah Khan's Father Passed Away. May Allah easy the pain of all family members and help them bear this loss, Ameen!" he added.

Sarah had tied the knot earlier this year with singer Falak during lockdown.

