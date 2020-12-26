Fiza Khawar's wedding pictures go viral: Fans talk about her uncanny resemblance to Madhuri Dixit

Pictures of Naimal Khawar’s sister Fiza Khawar have been circulating on various social media platforms as netizens think she bears uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.

Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr. Fazeela Abbasi's photos also broke the internet as social media users think she resembles to Katrina Kaif.

Pakistani netizens are comparing the two with the Indian superstars.

The viral photos were reportedly taken at Naimal Khawar’s sister Fiza’s ongoing wedding. Some fans gushed over them and commented that Fiza and Fazeela are more beautiful than Indian actresses Katrina and Madhuri.

Naimal Khawar was also looking stunning at the event. She sported a traditional lehnga with heavy jewellery that elevated her entire look.