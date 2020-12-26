close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 26, 2020

Fiza Khawar's wedding pictures go viral: Fans talk about her uncanny resemblance to Madhuri Dixit

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 26, 2020

Pictures of Naimal Khawar’s sister Fiza Khawar have been circulating on various social media platforms as netizens think she bears uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.

Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr. Fazeela Abbasi's photos  also broke the internet as social media users think   she resembles to Katrina Kaif.

Pakistani netizens are comparing the two with the Indian superstars.

The viral photos were reportedly taken at Naimal Khawar’s sister Fiza’s ongoing wedding. Some fans gushed over them and commented that Fiza and Fazeela are more beautiful than Indian actresses Katrina and Madhuri.

Naimal Khawar was also looking stunning at the event. She sported a traditional lehnga with heavy jewellery that elevated her entire look.  

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz