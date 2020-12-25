close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
December 25, 2020

Indian actress Gauahar Khan opts for Pakistani designer on her big day

Fri, Dec 25, 2020

B-Town actor and former Big Boss contestant Gauahar Khan chose a Pakistani designer when she tied the knot with Zaid Darbar. 

In the nikkah ceremony, she dazzled in a silver and gold Saira Shakira attire.

Her look was completed with bridal jewelry and beautiful makeup.

Fans couldn't help but gush over the adorable couple as they stunned in the pictures.

Take a look:






