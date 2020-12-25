Sanam Jung, daughter Alaya make full recovery from Covid-19

Pakistani actress Sanam Jung and her daughter Alaya made a full recovery from Covid-19.

In a post on Instagram, the Alvida star revealed that mother-daughter duo are back in good health and thanked their fans for their prayers and support.

She also shared a picture of herself and her daughter smiling from ear to ear, reassuring fans that they indeed are alright.

"Alhamdullilah, Alaya and I have recovered from Covid-19 and we want to thank you all for the prayers and wishes that kept coming our way. This post is to let you all know that we’re healthy and doing well. During this time I’ve received various calls and messages. I want to thank you all for being there and praying for us. Love you all," the caption read.

