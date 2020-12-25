close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 25, 2020

Mawra Hocane touches fans' hearts with sweet birthday post for her father

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 25, 2020

Mawra Hocane's latest post on Instagram touched her fans' hearts.

She marked her father’s birthday with a heartfelt post, thanking him for his "unconditional love and kindness".

She also wished her followers a merry Christmas as well as the late Quaid-e-Azam on his birthday.

"Happy happy birthday dearest daddy, humans like you make this world a better place, thankyou for your unconditional love & your kindness always. I wish for you a long life with health & love & a few more trips around the globe with me. love you. P.S Jumma Mubarak, merry merry Christmas, happy happy birthday to our Quaid!" The caption read.

Fans couldn't help but gush over the adorable father-daughter duo.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz