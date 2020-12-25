Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No. 1 is out now

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s much-awaited film Coolie No. 1 has been released on Amazon Prime Video and it has received mix views from the fans.



The Simmba actress turned to Instagram and announced the release of the film.

Sharing her dazzling photos, Sara Ali Khan said, “Coolie No. 1 Out now on @primevideoin.”

Directed by David Dhawan, the film is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s original Coolie No. 1, and also features Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi among the others.

Earlier, Varun took to Instagram and said, “Coolie No 1 is live now on @primevideoin. It’s a fun masala entertainer so please watch with friends, family or at least ur pet. Santa coolie is here.”