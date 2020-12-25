John Abraham injured during shooting of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’

Indian star John Abraham, who arrived in Varanasi for shooting of upcoming film Satyamev Jayate 2, injured himself on the sets of the movie on Thursday.



According to Indian media, the Dhoom actor injured himself while doing an action stunt on the first day of the shoot in Varanasi.

Abraham, who essays a role of a cop, hurt his finger while enacting the action scene and was rushed to a local hospital.

Fans of John reached hospital shortly after the news of his injury spread.

The actor recently arrived in Varanasi from Luckknow after shooting for nearly two months there.

Satyamev Jayate 2, directed by Milap Zaveri, will be released in May 2021.