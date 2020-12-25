close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 25, 2020

Kate Middleton left sobbing over regretful Christmas dress in 2019

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 25, 2020

Kate Middleton felt she might have chosen the wrong outfit for the weather that day

Kate Middleton looks chic and classy in whatever she chooses to wear. However, last year on Christmas the Duke of Cambridge made a major fashion blunder.

Getting candid about the same, Kate revealed she regretted wearing  her outfit, consisting of a heavy, grey Catherine Walker coat, with a green hat, bag and heels.

She told a 19-year-old royal fan named Rachel Anvil, that she might have chosen the wrong outfit for the weather that day.

"Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot, she said 'I really shouldn’t have worn this,'" Rachel's mother told Metro.

 "I’m there talking to Charlotte about dolls and my daughter’s talking about fashion with Kate. It wasn’t fake it was a genuine discussion, it was about a minute but it was tailored to my daughter, it was like speaking to a friend. They are totally different with the public," she further said.

