Thu Dec 24, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 24, 2020

Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi serve couple goals in latest snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 24, 2020

Former actress Naimal Khawar gave fans a treat as she shared some gorgeous pictures from her sister's wedding.

In the snaps she shared multiple pictures from the event as she stunned in a glittering, colourful attire.

In one of them she posed with her hubby Hamza, serving couple goals.

Fans couldn't help but gush over her beauty as they showered her with compliments.

Take a look:



