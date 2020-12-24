Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi serve couple goals in latest snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former actress Naimal Khawar gave fans a treat as she shared some gorgeous pictures from her sister's wedding.
In the snaps she shared multiple pictures from the event as she stunned in a glittering, colourful attire.
In one of them she posed with her hubby Hamza, serving couple goals.
Fans couldn't help but gush over her beauty as they showered her with compliments.
Take a look: