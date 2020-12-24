Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister looks like Katrina Kaif: Netizens gush over Dr Fazeela

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr. Fazeela Abbasi is winning the internet as Pakistani Netizens think she resembles the Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.
The gorgeous snaps of the Pakistani heart-throb with his sister, which were taken at Naimal Khawar’s sister Fiza’s ongoing wedding, are being shared on various social media platforms and people think Fazeela and Katrina have a lot in common.
On Wednesday evening, Naimal was also looking gorgeous in a traditional lehnga, she also wore a heavy jewellery that amped up her entire look.
TV personality Hamza Abbasi is no less of a style guru. He joined his wife Naimal in a casual, plain black shalwar kameez paired with a black shawl, looking Dashing as ever and proving that less can, indeed, be more.