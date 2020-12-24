Ranbir Kapoor admits he wants to check off the marriage box ‘very soon’

Bollywood’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been serving couple goals since quite a while.

In a recent interview, the Rockstar actor addressed his marriage rumours and admitted that he’d like to get done with this soon.

Talking to journalist Rajeev Masand, Kapoor lavished praises on his ladylove, calling Alia an “overachiever.”

“My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her,” he said.

“But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day,” he added.

“I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.