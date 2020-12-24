Humayun Saeed sends love to wife Samina in loved-up birthday post

Humayun Saeed uploaded a photo alongside his better-half, with a detailed note to go with it

Humayun Saeed has articulated his love for wife Samina in a sweet birthday post on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Pakistani superstar uploaded a photo alongside his better-half, with a detailed note to go with it.

"Happy Birthday Samina. Thank you for being there through thick and thin. I wouldn't be the man I am today without you. Thank you for making every day better than the last," Saeed wrote.

"May we have many many more years of health, success and happiness together," the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor added.

"You complete me and for that I love you. @saminahumayunsaeed," he concluded.







