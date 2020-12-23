Prince Philip was never patient with ‘romantic’ Prince Charles: report

Prince Philip and Prince Charles always shared a “strained” relationship due to the young prince's romantic nature reportedly.



This claim was brought forward by royal author Penny Junior. She discussed the clashing dynamic between the prince consort and his son at length and admitted to Express, “Prince Philip is bluff, outspoken, hearty, tough and something of a bully. He has no patience with his eldest son’s soul searching.”

“Sensitivity is not one of the qualities he expects in a man, and although he undoubtedly has great affection for Prince Charles, he has spent a lifetime criticising him and quietly undermining his self-esteem.”

Even Prince Philip himself once discussed the difference’s between him and his son during a 2004 nterview. At the time he was quoted saying, “Charles is a romantic – and I am a pragmatist. That means we do see things differently. And because I don’t see things as a romantic would, I am unfeeling.”