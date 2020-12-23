Jibran Nasir goes all out for Mansha Pasha’s anniversary celebrations

Mansha Pasha’s fiancé Jibran Nasir went all out for his ladylove this year and planned an extravagant anniversary event that left fans gobsmacked.



The actress gave glimpses of it all over on Instagram Stories. The event was decked out twinkling fairylights and adorable couple photos across each wall.



Check it out below:

Mansha also celebrated the moment via a low-key celebratory throwback picture to their engagement day. All with a caption that read, “One year today Alhumdolilah.”





