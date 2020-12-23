Engin Altan aka Ertugrul looks super cool in his latest photo

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirili: Ertugrul, looked super cool in his latest photo he shared on social media.



Engin Altan, who rose to fame with his outstanding performance as Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared his adorable snap without any caption.

The photo apparently seems from his recent family tour.

Engin looked super cool in white t-shirt and light green pant while sitting on a wall of castle. He can also be seen sporting black glasses.

This is the first Instagram post of Engin after his visit to Pakistan where he received a hero’s welcome.