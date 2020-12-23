Ahmed Ali Butt shares a throwback photo with late grandmother Noor Jahan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Butt took remembered his late grandmother and legendary singer Noor Jehan on his Instagram story.
In the post he shared an adorable photo of himself with his mother, grandmother and other family members.
"To the woman who stood in a man's world and became the Queen," the caption read.
"Always in our hearts."
Take a look: