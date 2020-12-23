close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 23, 2020

Ahmed Ali Butt shares a throwback photo with late grandmother Noor Jahan

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 23, 2020

Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Butt took remembered his late grandmother and legendary singer Noor Jehan on his Instagram story.

In the post he shared an adorable photo of himself with his mother, grandmother and other family members.

"To the woman who stood in a man's world and became the Queen," the caption read.

"Always in our hearts."

Take a look:


