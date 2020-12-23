Naimal Khawar’s dance video from sister’s mehndi ceremony sets the internet on fire

After dazzling photos, a dance video of former Pakistani actress and wife of Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar from the mehndi ceremony of her baby sister has taken the internet by storm.



Naimal’s baby sister Fiza Khawar’s wedding festivities are continuing and on Tuesday the mehndi ceremony was held. The photos and videos of it have gone viral on social media platforms.

In one of the videos from the mehndi, the Verna actress could be seen shaking a leg with bride Fiza and the video clip has set the internet on fire.

The video has gone viral on social media and has been shared thousands of times on fan pages.

Earlier, Naimal turned to Instagram shared dazzling photos from dholki and mayoun ceremonies.

She also penned down sweet wishes for sister. Naimal wrote, “Something so emotional about seeing your baby sister getting onto a new phase of her life.”