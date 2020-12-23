Fan claims to have answer to how Jim Hopper survives in Stranger Things 3

Fans are on the edge of their seats for season four of Stranger Things because of a big question and it seems like a fan has already claimed to have the answer.

Season three had ended on a high note, Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, was seemingly killed when closing the gate to the Upside Down, only to be assured that he was, in fact, alive and stuck in Kamchatka, Russia.

The strange ending got fans scratching their heads as the idea seem hard to digest.

However, a fan has claimed to have worked out the theory.

A user named tarannn25 on Reddit shared a photo from a scene from the finale when Hopper ‘dies’ during his effort.

They mention a minor but crucial detail that might explain how he was able to cheat death.

Pointing out a small ladder leading downwards, the user said that it was likely that Hopper used to clamber to freedom.

"This scene from the last episode of season 3 clearly shows a ladder to climb down the platform, and that’s how I think hopper escaped successfully from there," the user wrote.

However, it is a theory at best and hopefully season four will give us a solid explanation.