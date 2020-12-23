close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
December 23, 2020

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain catch up with Bushra Ansari over a meal

Wed, Dec 23, 2020

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has given her stamp of approval to Bushra Ansari for being a great host.

Taking to Instagram, the diva shared an adorable photo of herself, hubby Yasir Hussain and the acting legend smiling from ear to ear.

From the caption, it appears that Ansari invited the couple to catch up over a lovely meal.

She thanked the veteran actress for "the delicious food and great conversations" adding that "this is industry is blessed to have a star like you".

Fans couldn't help but gush over how cute the picture is.

Take a look:



