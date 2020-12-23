Sussanne Khan issues a statement after news of her arrest circulates

Bollywood star Sussanne Khan has quashed claims of her being taken into custody on Tuesday, along with Indian cricketer Suresh Raina following a raid at a Mumbai nightclub.

The cops had raided the Dragonfly Experience club near the Mumbai International Airport after COVID-19 guidelines were getting breached by the staff and the attendees.

As many as 13 women and seven staffers of the club were arrested, said the police, per Hindustan Times.

While the women were served notices, the men were detained and given bail later on.

Following the raid, Mumbai Police tweeted: “Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms. Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal.”

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife refuted claims of her arrest and said that while she was present at the club, she had not been detained: “A humble clarification: Last night I was at a close friend's birthday dinner & a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly Club at JW Marriott, Sahar.”

“At 2.30 am the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculations by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible,” she added.

