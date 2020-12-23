Arjun Rampal to be questioned again as his statement showed discrepancy: NCB

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was questioned on Monday by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai in the drugs case.

Reports reveal that the Rock On actor could be summoned by the bureau once again as there was a discrepancy in his statement.

Zonal Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, per Hindustan Times: “There was a discrepancy in Arjun Rampal’s statement. He can be called for questioning once again.”

Rampal had earlier asked for more time to appear before the agency on December 21 after being previously summoned on December 16.

Earlier on November 9, Rampal’s residence was raided by officials and electronic gadgets were seized by the agency.

Later on November 13, he was called in for questioning and the interrogation had last over six hours.