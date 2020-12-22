Shakira leaves fans floored in new video showing off skateboarding talent

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shakira's skateboarding talent has left fans absolutely floored as she shared a new video.
Fans were given a glimpse of her skills in her latest song Girl Like Me where she could be seen zooming smoothly.
It didn't end there as she took to Instagram to share a video of herself riding a skateboard once more.
The Waka Waka singer seemed to have no problem as she could be seen making turns and tackling small obstacles like a total pro.
Fans were clearly impressed as they flooded the comments with heart emojis and compliments.
