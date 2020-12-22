Meera takes to social media in search of missing phone, offers large amount of money

Pakistani actress Meera has taken to social media to ask the help of her followers to find a lost item.

According to a video shared by Independent Urdu on Twitter the Baaji star has misplaced her phone and offered Rs 500,000 to the person that finds it.

"I have lost my IPhone and the person that finds it will get Rs 500,000," she said.

Many were quick to show their concern for the lost item while others were left confused as to why the diva resorted to offering a large amount of cash for a phone.

Take a look:



