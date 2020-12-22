PSL official says Pakistan's T20 strategy is backward, 'just like the relaunch of Nokia 3310'

Following Pakistan's lukewarm performances in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand, experts and sports critics say that the Green Shirts have to adopt a forward-looking approach instead of delving in the past, trying to revive their lost glory.

As reported by Geo News, PSL franchise Islamabad United's Strategy Manager Hassan Cheema on Tuesday said that Pakistan's T20 approach is like the relaunch of Nokia 3310, implying that the team still follow san outdated game strategy.

"About two years ago, Nokia relaunched its 3310 model, which heightened people's nostalgia and it led to an increase in its sale," he used the analogy while speaking to Geo Super. "However, in the era of iPhone 10 or Samsung [Galaxy] s20, you can only rely on nostalgia-based success to a certain extent."

The PSL official added that for the last 15 years, Pakistan team has adopted a Nokia 3310 like strategy, both in one-day cricket as well as in T20s after the departure of team coach Mickey Arthur.

"The team is only looking backwards, trying to revive its past glory," Cheema said." But while Pakistan is looking backwards, the world is moving forward."

He said that the team is making some basic blunders in T20 matches, for instance, making two anchors play in the top three.

"This is not even Nokia 3310 thinking, but a Nokia 1110 type of strategy which is even more backward," Cheema said.