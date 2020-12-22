Bushra Ansari wears Madam Noor Jahan’s sari: “Feeling so lucky”

Bushra Ansari has revealed that she was feeling emotional and so lucky as she dons the sari of Madam Noor Jahan to pay tribute to her on 20th death anniversary.



Taking to Instagram, the Fifty Aur Fifty actress also revealed that the sari was gifted to her by Madam Noor Jahan’s daughters and she thanked them for it.

Bushra wrote, “Feeling so lucky..to wear the same sari of madam noor jahan gifted to me by her daughters. thx nazia shazia mina..”

“i am feeling so emotional with this beautiful gift. the same sari she touched n wore..in tarrunnum.on her 20th barsi.”



The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Check Out Bushra Ansari's Post Below:



