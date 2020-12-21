Gal Gadot says 'Wonder Woman 1984' is the hardest movie she's ever worked on

Commenting on her new film "Wonder Woman 1984",Gal Gadot said the new installment aims to provide a hopeful message and “show what we would like the world to be".

“This is the hardest movie I’ve ever worked on,” said the actress.

Comic book hero Wonder Woman returns to the screen on Christmas Day with a hefty mission: bring holiday cheer to pandemic-weary audiences, provide a boost to struggling movie theaters, and lure new viewers to the HBO Max streaming service.

Set in the over-the-top, neon-infused 1980s, “Wonder Woman 1984” is the biggest movie so far to land in theaters and on a U.S. streaming service at the same time. The plan was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic that has crushed moviegoing and kept many cinemas closed.

While Hollywood studios are waiting until next year to unveil most big-budget action spectacles, AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros decided to go ahead with a worldwide release of “WW84” in theaters alongside HBO Max, the streaming service it recently launched in the United States.

Starring Gal Gadot in the title role, “WW84” had originally been scheduled to hit the big screen during the summer. Director Patty Jenkins hopes the shift to Christmas will lift spirits over the holidays.