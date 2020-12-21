Javed Afridi 'honoured' after he receives Silk Road Friendship Ambassador award

Prominent Pakistani businessman Javed Afridi speaks in a video message on Twitter, on December 21, 2020. — Twitter/JAfridi10

Prominent Pakistani businessman Javed Afridi said Monday that he was greatly honoured over receiving the first "Silk Road Friendship Ambassador".



Afridi, in a video message on Twitter, said: "I am very honoured to have been awarded [Silk Road Friendship Ambassador] of Ambassador of Silk Road Friendship."

The businessman assured that he would turn this honour into a driving force and play his part in strengthing China-Pakistan ties. Afridi also said that he would play his part in developing the Silk Road.

"I will continue to work hard to contribute to economic cooperation & cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan," Afridi said.

Afridi is the chief executive of Haier Pakistan and the owner of MG JW Automobile Pakistan and the Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi.