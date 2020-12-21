Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks back at his days of struggle in Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddqiui's early career includes quite a lot of roles as extras on films

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddqiui is one of the most revered stars in the industry.

However, his path to fame and success was no bed of roses, as revealed by the Bajrangi Bhaijan actor himself during an interview with Times of India.

“Every morning, I would visit several offices with my biodata and pictures, and by night, I would be so tired that I would go to sleep peacefully,” he said explaining his initial days of struggle.

His early career includes quite a lot of roles as extras on films or small stints on television. He even performed as an extra in Madhuri Dixit’s Aaja Nachle.

However, despite the hardships, he continued to have faith in his skills and to only focus on acting and not fame.

“But I never thought that one day I want to be a star. The only thing I knew was acting, so I had to keep working at it,” he said.