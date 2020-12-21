close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
Priyanka Chopra shares jaw-dropping snap from shooting of her film 'Text For You'

Priyanka Chopra shares jaw-dropping snap from shooting of her film ‘Text For You’

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in her latest brand new adorable snap from the shooting of her upcoming film Text For You amid the new normal during coronavirus pandemic.

The Sky Is Pink star turned to Instagram and shared a dazzling photo wherein she can be seen wearing a face shield.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “What shooting a movie looks like in 2020. Daily testing, face shields, and masks on hand.”

“This was taken after hair and makeup where we wait right before we shoot, in a secure distanced zone ...And masks on...in between all shots!!”

“Staying safe is part of getting the job done. protect yourself and everyone around you. Stay positive! test negative!,” she urged her fans.

The endearing post has caught the attention of Priyanka’s fans and fellow showbiz stars who gushed over the new picture.

Priyanka is in London for the shooting of Text For You since November.

