Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous in adorable photos from sister’s ‘dholki’, ‘Mayoun’

Former actress Naimal Khawar looked nothing short of a vision in her latest stunning photos from the dholki and mayoun ceremonies of her baby sister.



Taking to Instagram, Naimal shared a dazzling photo with simple caption, “Nisma’s dholak”.

The Verna actress looked gorgeous in the black outfit.

Earlier, she posted adorable pictures with her sister from her mayoun and also penned down sweet wishes for her.

Naimal wrote, “Something so emotional about seeing your baby sister getting onto a new phase of her life.”

"May Allah bless this new beginning,” she prayed for the younger sister.