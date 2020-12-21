Neha Kakkar fans enraged after finding out she faked her pregnancy

Neha Kakkar seen cradling her baby bump alongside her husband

Fans have been fuming after finding out that Indian singer Neha Kakkar faked her pregnancy for the promotion of her upcoming song.

After posting a photo with her new husband Rohanpreet Singh, where she could seen cradling her baby bump, many showered the couple with prayers and wishes for embracing parenthood.

However, only a few days later, the singer was spotted with her husband at the airport with her baby bump missing. This irked quite a few people as they speculated that the singer was faking her pregnancy the entire time.



The conjecture was confirmed when Kakkar turned to her Instagram and shared the first poster of her song, Khyaal Rakhya Kar.



However, the stunt appears to have backfired as she turned into a laughing stock on the internet after the move.





