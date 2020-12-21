Varun Dhawan opens up about his engagement and wedding plans

Varun Dhawan spoke about how Kareena Kapoor ‘confirmed’ his engagement to Natasha Dalal

After Kareena Kapoor somewhat confirmed that Varun Dhawan is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal, the actor himself has also addressed the matter.

During a chat with Hindustan Times, the Student of the Year 2 actor spoke about how Kareena ‘confirmed’ his engagement.

“Honestly, nothing has happened. No ceremony has happened but obviously when I have been with a person for so many years, the commitment is there and then if one calls her anything of mine, that’s right only because she is,” he said.

“I am in a committed relationship and that means I am only with her and there is no one else,” he added.

Speaking about his engagement, he refuted the rumours and said: “Nahi nahi, aisa kucch bhi nahi hua. For the past 18-20 days, I have been in a live in relationship with myself only since I was quarantined due to Covid-19.”

Opening up about rumours of a destination wedding, he said: “I know there are rumours but there were no marriage plans and there can’t be because we also lost a family member due to Covid-19 this year.”

“Now, I am like, ‘2020 khatam ho jaaye bas.’ Year end hote hote I got Covid-19. You know, we decided to release Coolie No.1, on December 25 so that people can end the year on a happy note, and then they should keep watching it next year too,” he added.