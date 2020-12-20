close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 20, 2020

Khloe Kardashian hilariously trolls sister Kourtney Kardashian online

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 20, 2020

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian loves to poke fun and this time her latest target was her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney had posted a sultry photo of herself donning a a green elf’s costume paired with some red thigh high boots which was finished off with some ornament earrings, bangs and green eyeshadow.

The Poosh founder had recreated Nancy Gould’s 1996 Playboy cover.

Apparently Khloe was left 'confused' as she sarcastically questioned her sister what the getup was for.

"Can you explain what's happening here. What is this for?" she said.

Kourtney however did not take the bait and instead gave a smart reply.

"This is how I wrap presents, come over," she responded.

Meanwhile, their youngest sister Kylie Jenner commented "cutie" on her picture. 


