Selena Gomez gearing up for ‘a whole little vessel of’ new music in 2021

Selena Gomez recently shed light on her upcoming projects and even told fans to look out for ‘good things to come.’



This news was brought forward during one of Selena’s past interviews with Billboard. There she began by touching on Rare’s success at first and even dubbed it “the best album that I’ve released so far.”

Mostly because “It was so beautiful to see that my music could hopefully bring some people some sort of joy in the midst of it.”

With this in mind, Gomez feels that fans should expect “a whole little vessel of good things coming” because she is planning to turn up the heat.

Currently on the work front the Grammy award winning singer is swamped, not only is she busy shooting for her upcoming Hulu sitcom Only Murders, but also plans to join Steve Martin and Martin Short for their projects alongside Hulu as well.



