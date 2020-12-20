Maya Ali fans left with heart eyes after seeing latest snap

Pakistani actress Maya Ali impresses her fans in every snap she shares.

It was no different when the Mann Mayal star shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram.

She can be seen rocking a gorgeous cream sweater, with butterflies, along with what appears to be black leather pants with a matching cross body bag.

The simple yet classy look was finished off with glitzy earrings, simple makeup and straightened hair.

Fans were mesmerised by her beauty as they sang compliments of the diva.

"How can every colour look so perfect on you queenie?" one user wrote.

Another said: "Why you're so gorgeous my beauty?"

Take a look:







