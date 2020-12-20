close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 20, 2020

Maya Ali fans left with heart eyes after seeing latest snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 20, 2020

Pakistani actress Maya Ali impresses her fans in every snap she shares.

It was no different when the Mann Mayal star shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram.

She can be seen rocking a gorgeous cream sweater, with butterflies, along with what appears to be black leather pants with a matching cross body bag.

The simple yet classy look was finished off with glitzy earrings, simple makeup and straightened hair.

Fans were mesmerised by her beauty as they sang compliments of the diva.

"How can every colour look so perfect on you queenie?" one user wrote.

Another said: "Why you're so gorgeous my beauty?"

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz