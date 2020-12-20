close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
December 20, 2020

Katy Perry sparks frenzy with new track ‘Cosmic Energy’ ahead of ‘Great Conjunction’

Sun, Dec 20, 2020
Katy Perry sparks frenzy with new track ‘Cosmic Energy’ ahead of ‘Great Conjunction’

Katy Perry’s new track titled Cosmic Energy has been making waves recently and social media has been set ablaze with praise and adoration.

With a few singles sprinkled in since her Smile album release, the Grammy award-winning singer came forward to unveil her extended play (EP) Cosmic Energy, “ahead of Monday’s Great Conjunction.”

The EP includes tracks such as Wide Awake, Not the End of the World, Bigger Than Me, This Moment, By The Grace of God and E.T.

Check it out below:


