Kangana Ranaut opens up on being Bollywood’s ‘most hated’ star

Kangana Ranaut spoke about her haters in the film industry in her latest post

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is one of the industry’s most controversial actors as she never shies away from expressing her opinions, regardless of how many feathers it ruffles.

In her latest Instagram post, the Queen actor spoke about her haters in the film industry and how despite her ‘honesty’ she has been at the receiving end of criticism.

"I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me,” she wrote.

"I opposed reservations most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika's release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well. I fought with Khalistanis. So now most Sikhs are against me, my well wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me, most of you wonder why I do what I do,” she went on to say.

“Well in a world beyond this world in the world of my CONSCIENCE I am appreciated,” she added.