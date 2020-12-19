Gigi Hadid rejoices after taking daughter out for her first snow

Gigi Hadid was seen bundled up in monochromatic layers to brave the chilly weather

Gigi Hadid treated her fans to an adorable snap revealing she took her newborn daughter out to see her first snow ever.

The supermodel took to Instagram to post a heartwarming picture of herself, standing besides her daughter's stroller, surrounded with thick-covered snow alongside the alley.

The 25-year-old was seen bundled up in monochromatic layers to brave the chilly weather.

All wrapped up in a black maxi coat, oversized scarf, newsboy cap, and white snow boots, Gigi took her little one out.



She captioned the photo, "her first snow."

Gigi welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik in October.