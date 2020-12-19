Turkish actor who played Aliyar Bey praises Imran Abbas

Turkish actor Cem Uçan on Friday showered praises on Imran Abbas as he recalled his meeting with the Pakistani actor.

Taking to Instagram, the actor who played Aliyar Bey in "Dirilis: Ertugrul" re-shared Imran Abbas's post to his stories and wrote, "He is an amazing person and a wonderful actor. Really loved spending time with my friend."

Imran Abbas had shared the picture with the Turkish actor while answering a fan's question about his meeting with the Ertugrul star.

Cem won the hearts of millions of fans for his role as Aliyar Bey in seasons 3 and 4 of the historical series.