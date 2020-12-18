Over 1 million people react to Eminem's post about his new album

More than one million people liked Eminem's post announcing arrival of his new album.

Eminem on Friday took the internet by storm as he released second surprise album in 2020.

The rapper took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his new album titled "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".

His post received over one million reactions from the fans who were already speculating about the album, which features Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier, and Skylar Gray.

"Music To Be Murdered By: Side B" features 13 full songs with three skits.



