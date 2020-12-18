Wish I had his number: Mads Mikkelsen on Johnny Depp after Fantastic Beasts 3 call

Fantastic Beasts 3 star Mads Mikkelsen, who replaced Johnny Depp in the movie, said that he "wished" he had the actor's number so that he could be in touch with him.

At the request of Warner Bros, Depp had issued his resignation last month after losing the libel case against The Sun which accused him of being a "wife beater" to his ex-wife Amber Heard.

While the actor denied the accusations, the court ruled in Heard's favour.

Mikkelsen is set to play Depp’s character Gellert Grindelwald and was asked whether he was in touch with Depp after the announcement was made.

"No, I don’t know him," he told AP Entertainment.

"I’ve met him once. I wish I had his phone number, but unfortunately that’s not the case."

Speaking about how he was going to honour Depp's work and continue to play the character, he said that he was going to "connect the bridge".

"There’s nothing else I can do, to be honest. The only approach I can have is connect the bridge between what he did and what I’m gonna do and then we’ll see what lands."

"Job wise, it’s obviously super interesting and nice. It’s also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad. I wish both of them the best. These are sad circumstances," he said.