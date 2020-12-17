Lux Style Awards names Ahmed Ali Akbar 'Best Actor' in 'Laal Kabootar'

Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Akbar swept the Lux Style Awards in the category for Best Actor for his work in Laal Kabootar.

The actor had also bagged an international award for the same category at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival for his stellar performance in the film.

The action-packed movie, which is a collaboration of Geo Films and Nehr Ghar Films, features him alongside Mansha Pasha.

Ahmed plays Adeel Nawaz, a taxi-driver bent on moving from Karachi to Dubai, and Mansha's character, Aliya Malik, is a strong-willed woman whose world turns upside down in a series of unexpected events.

It was released on March 22, 2019.

Laal Kabootar was chosen as Pakistan's official selection for the, Oscars 2020.